Texas now has 16.2 million registered voters

More
Early primary voting starts today, two weeks before the state heads to the polls on March 3.
1:18 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas now has 16.2 million registered voters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"Early primary voting starts today, two weeks before the state heads to the polls on March 3.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69059452","title":"Texas now has 16.2 million registered voters ","url":"/US/video/texas-now-162-million-registered-voters-69059452"}