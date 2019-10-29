Transcript for Texas police officer shot, critically injured during traffic stop

Two minutes after midnight this morning we had. And also make attracts the and of course the tribes it was for equipment violation and during the course of the traps. An officer was shot and back up officers at the scene. When there returned fire and them. The suspects fled the scene and the officer was transported to the hospital. And teletype was put out Carrollton PD located the suspect vehicle. Short pursued. The suspects were taken into custody. The officer is coming medical scene again and is in stable. Critical but stable. Condition and is being operated on right now and you know suspects. During the courses. And apprehension. On what during the course the apprehension but after the apprehension they were taken to a local hospital. In the care listeners for different. They hit me you have gunshot injuries it's not certain exactly how that. That happened. But that's all the information we've released at this time. We will be. Updating everybody had about 4 PM tomorrow. We appreciate that right now at Texas Rangers are actually charged an investigation. The received assistance from that county sheriff's office. We've also received a lot of assistance from locally which include well he can. Helping themselves and when calls on the street. So again the officer. Is in stable condition. And thoughts pursuant to Stanley right now. That's only say it's time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.