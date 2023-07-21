Texas woman shares powerful testimony in Texas abortion lawsuit

A Texas woman recounts to ABC News Live her experience of sharing emotional testimony with a courtroom about her pregnancy complications as a group of women sue Texas over its abortion law.

July 21, 2023

