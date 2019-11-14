Transcript for Therapy dogs sighted on Capitol Hill amid 1st public impeachment hearing

And people from all over the country even other parts of the world converged on Capitol Hill for a chance witness history. As a nationally televised impeachment hearings got underway the hallways were jammed with reporters and photographers. Caught handful of protesters gathered outside tensions running high. Therapy dogs. Why are they so cute they are adore Mary were needed. Friday and help ease the stress congressional staffers and others who work at. And there was this stunning sight and Ridley tax. A drag queen going through security ahead of the testimony hired as. Reporter to cover the story for a news act.

