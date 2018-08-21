Transcript for Thief returns air conditioner after owner catches him red-handed

Yeah yeah. Of looting. It was a wake up call Jason Klein wasn't ready for. A man with a bike walk to his home in grants the air conditioning unit right off the front porch. But the man was cotton and thinks declines home security system. You can see the robber had the AC unit loaded up onto a trailer on the back of his bike but after Klein yelled at the man this happened. It's hard to hear but Klein says the port pirate thought it was just junk. And then he returns the unit that house appalling counter it's something Sargent Paul freeze it. Rarely sees. That video with a him respondent we did that's kind of surprising I mean not everybody is gonna come across such a path of criminal. While it's not very often a thief returns in which he was trying to steal. This type of crime is something Sargent Kris it says happens a lot. They're probably several hundred of in the week that reported some lumber small items some Omer large items that's why he recommends homeowners do anything can. Keep criminals away what we're seeing now is this technology is much more affordable than it was maybe ten years ago so we see it more and more often. And I think that's gonna have a huge impact down the road on these types of property crimes. And in this case the surveillance video really paid not. Yeah hello lovely.

