Transcript for Two-thirds of Americans are concerned with contracting coronavirus

Today for the first time some New Yorkers able to drive up and get tested for the novel corona virus the State's first night set up in numerous shell. A suburb just north of New York City the scene of the State's largest outbreak. And also the nation's first acted can team in zone. We've been more aggressive. About utilizing state testing capacity. Bought. We can't do more than the federal government allows us to do. Access to corona virus testing it remains a problem across the country. In California kids it's still hard to come by governor Gavin Newsom scene there aren't enough for them and most are missing key component. These tests with you're going to the store and purchasing of trenor. But forgetting to purchase the ink you say you need multiple components. Starting Monday schools in the Los Angeles and San Diego unified districts will shut down for two weeks the two districts representing over 750000. Students. These next two weeks will be difficult. And we are not certain what lies ahead after that. You have my unwavering commitment. To do all that we can to help you and your children. New ABC news it's this poll released today showing two thirds of Americans are concerned about contracting the corona virus. Those fears and their impact can be seen on store shelves. As people across the country scramble to five last minute supplies. The latest sports events to be postponed the Boston Marathon and the masters. A fitting message on the marquee outside DC's Capital One arena where the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals laying reading all events postponed. Megan to breezy and ABC news New York.

