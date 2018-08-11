Transcript for Thousand Oaks mass shooter identified, used legally purchased handgun: Officials

So we turn our attention now to the investigation. If we can we do have some information to provide to you we we are most concerned about the victims and this of course there is a suspect who has been identified. And right now that man is David. He is a white man in his late twenties apparently. The gun used in this is appears to be a legally purchased. Glock 45 caliber weapon. We've heard from experts it is a a semi automatic weapon which basically if you pulled the trigger it fires and immediately chambers another round. Some of this di tale might be too much to you too soon. We apologize for that but it is part of the investigation as we move forward here. That and many people will want to know what I mean that is one of the first things that people about what weapon refused. But this is the scene right after it happened I kinda gives you an idea as to what these people were based. And John Gregory made appoint another venue to accept that these are these are 21 year old kids Columbine happened twenty years ago these. Young people have grown up in an arrow where they know far too intimately. That if they hear something that sounds like a gun shop. They react as if it's a gunshot right no doubt any more for young people as to what might be happening very true.

