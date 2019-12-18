Thousands of pounds of drugs seized from 'go-fast' vessel

More
More than 3,000 pounds of cocaine was found on the "low-profile" boat after it was intercepted by officials with the U.S. Coast Guard.
0:51 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of pounds of drugs seized from 'go-fast' vessel
Far be OK yeah. Like all over now it's. People on bail. Please don't email from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":" More than 3,000 pounds of cocaine was found on the \"low-profile\" boat after it was intercepted by officials with the U.S. Coast Guard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67804638","title":"Thousands of pounds of drugs seized from 'go-fast' vessel","url":"/US/video/thousands-pounds-drugs-seized-fast-vessel-67804638"}