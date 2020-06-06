Thousands of protesters gather outside Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

More
The Metropolitan Police Department said about 3,000 protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and another group of about 3,000 gathered near Lafayette Square.
0:42 | 06/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of protesters gather outside Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC
You know things. Then. What happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The Metropolitan Police Department said about 3,000 protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and another group of about 3,000 gathered near Lafayette Square.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71112879","title":"Thousands of protesters gather outside Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC ","url":"/US/video/thousands-protesters-gather-lincoln-memorial-washington-dc-71112879"}