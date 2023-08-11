Thousands of rubber ducks float down Chicago River in annual Duck Derby

Thousands of rubber ducks raced down the Chicago River and floated to the finish line in the annual Duck Derby, a charity event supporting Special Olympics Illinois.

August 11, 2023

