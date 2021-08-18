Thousands of sand dollars wash up on Oregon beach

More
Thousands of sand dollars were discovered on a beach in Seaside, Oregon, baffling local marine experts.
0:28 | 08/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of sand dollars wash up on Oregon beach
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Thousands of sand dollars were discovered on a beach in Seaside, Oregon, baffling local marine experts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79517572","title":"Thousands of sand dollars wash up on Oregon beach","url":"/US/video/thousands-sand-dollars-wash-oregon-beach-79517572"}