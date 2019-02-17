Tiger found caged in abandoned home gets second chance at wildlife sanctuary

More
He now spends his days rolling around on the grass.
0:52 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiger found caged in abandoned home gets second chance at wildlife sanctuary
A a he. And it. A and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61135285,"title":"Tiger found caged in abandoned home gets second chance at wildlife sanctuary","duration":"0:52","description":"He now spends his days rolling around on the grass.","url":"/US/video/tiger-found-caged-abandoned-home-chance-wildlife-sanctuary-61135285","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.