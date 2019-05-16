Transcript for Tiger owner arrested after wild cat is found in vacant home

Houston police have arrested a woman they say owned a tiger and left it inside a garage a residential neighborhood she says she raised it as a pad. But when it got too big she temporarily dropped off her friend's house where somebody else found it and called authorities. She denies animal cruelty charges the tiger was taken to an annals sanctuary. I feel like I lost my child. I think of him every day knows my priority every day day and night feeding him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.