Transcript for Tiger Woods to be awarded Medal of Freedom

We're gonna see attire waves being awarded the medal of freedom later I'm a little bit of a controversy there yes. In there is you know I think this is one that you can't make too big of a controversy about the president's going to award the presidential medal of freedom to his good friend Tiger Woods. The president said that this is because of his accomplishments in the sport of golf and also his comeback in sports and in life. This is the highest honor you can give to a civilian in this country and it's completely at the discretion of the president and the White House. And if you look back at who this president has given it to it got Elvis Presley Babe Ruth posthumously. Two NFL quarterbacks and even previous presidents usually there are also list of people who have done a really cool and impressive things here in this country in sports and arts humanitarian efforts. It's up to the president he knew every once with this Tiger Woods is a good friend of his eating golf just a couple of months ago down at one of the president's courses in Florida. I right Karen thank you so much we appreciate that.

