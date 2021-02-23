-
Now Playing: Authorities investigate deadly plane crash in Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: Explaining the surge in crimes against Asian-Americans attacks
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 in US
-
Now Playing: Senate holds 1st public hearing on the Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 1st hearing on Capitol siege security
-
Now Playing: Cargo spacecraft arrives at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Wreckage from TWA Flight 800 explosion to be destroyed
-
Now Playing: Emotional video shows 2-year-old walking again after being paralyzed
-
Now Playing: Have scientists experimented with mixing COVID-19 vaccines?
-
Now Playing: Inside fight for $15 minimum wage
-
Now Playing: Woman leaps into freezing pool to save dog
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s toll on the Navajo Nation
-
Now Playing: Turtles released back into the ocean after winter storm in Texas
-
Now Playing: NASA releases new video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars
-
Now Playing: MIT graduate allegedly stole car on day of murder
-
Now Playing: Disparity in police response: Black Lives Matter protests and Capitol riot
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More than half a million US lives lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Senate holds 1st public hearing on Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Results on Elijah McClain independent investigation