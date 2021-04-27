Tik Talk: TikTok creator inspires with his remarkable story of resilience

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks to Noel Mulkey, who uses his platform to discuss how his sobriety led him to becoming a champion triathlete.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live