TikTok chef’s creative cuisine

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli looks at how a quarantined chief went viral cooking with hotel appliances.
5:57 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TikTok chef’s creative cuisine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:57","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli looks at how a quarantined chief went viral cooking with hotel appliances.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75262140","title":"TikTok chef’s creative cuisine","url":"/US/video/tiktok-chefs-creative-cuisine-75262140"}