Transcript for Tim Cook says Apple will continue to support DACA

We could be looking at dramatically different policies. In 20/20. If there is a major tied in a shift in the White House. Are you concerned about that would for example a Warren or a Sanders presidency. Changed the business of apple. I think that'd. No matter who is so I in the White House. The things that I'm focused on are going to be the same Rebecca I'm focused on adopt out. Right I would I want we have 450 folks. On. In apple employed by apple that are on doc. I want those. Protected not just before fifty but the broader. Talking. People in America. But it appears pretty Graham I mean you've let your name to a Supreme Court brief he. It does not look likely. That those individuals wants this is and the Supreme Court. Are going to be protected it looks very likely that the program will be wound down what will that mean for your employees. I don't I don't have the pessimistic view that you do there. I think that regardless of how the court rules. I believe that America. Will decide that they shoots day that they should be protected. And I tell you for as as an individual I will fight until liked posed problems. Because I think it's so Cortez who we all ours of people in America. That we not turn our back on people. Came into the country's kids. That were brought here you know well before they made the decision on their own and I don't know whether applies. These people are at the core of what American me. If you talk to them there every bit of American side. And so I'm I'm gonna focus on. Regardless of what what's happening in the political sphere I'm gonna focus on immigration reform. I'm going to focus on the environment because I I do believe. We have to do some very aggressive things as the country and in the environments. I'm gonna focus on job creation. Because I think having a vital. Job and in an employment sector in the United States is so important. Business is so important. I mean a focus on retraining. And so all of these things regardless. Who is where these things are going to be the same. And that that's what I think I can contribute to the country and what Apple's entry to country.

