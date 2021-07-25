-
Now Playing: Wildfires on the move, spreading across 11 states
-
Now Playing: More than 8 fires across 13 states fueled by dangerous weather conditions
-
Now Playing: Unvaccinated Republicans don't want to be 'indoctrinated': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: Delta variant to blame for increasing summer surge
-
Now Playing: Heroic rescue caught on video
-
Now Playing: Summer Games underway, as US swim team takes home gold, silver and bronze
-
Now Playing: 'One Nation Under Fire': One week of gun violence in America
-
Now Playing: Back to work: Can employers legally mandate vaccinations?
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewife’ Jen Shah under fire
-
Now Playing: What the Biden administration is doing about gun violence
-
Now Playing: 2 men rescued from top of truck amid flash flood
-
Now Playing: Anteater visits friends around San Antonio Zoo
-
Now Playing: Boat accident kills 1
-
Now Playing: Washington state deputy fatally shot in line of duty
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather threats across US
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases among adolescents grow rapidly in US
-
Now Playing: Body camera video shows police use stun gun on 75-year-old man
-
Now Playing: US Olympians go for gold as controversy continues to surround Games