Time-lapse of plane flying through Hurricane Laura

More
A NOAA plane shows the center of the hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it churns toward the U.S.
0:38 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse of plane flying through Hurricane Laura
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"A NOAA plane shows the center of the hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it churns toward the U.S. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72626969","title":"Time-lapse of plane flying through Hurricane Laura","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-plane-flying-hurricane-laura-72626969"}