Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations in North Carolina in preparation for Isaias

Now Playing: Isaias bears down on Florida

Now Playing: Time-lapse captures reach of California's Apple Fire

Now Playing: Florida teen behind Twitter hack held on $750,000 bond

Now Playing: Michigan man arrested in death of poker player Susie Zhao

Now Playing: Washington teen missing for 9 days found alive

Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds' new initiative for minorities in Hollywood

Now Playing: ‘High Schoolers’ podcast for teenage therapy

Now Playing: New protocols for college students going back to campus

Now Playing: Rising number of shark attacks and sightings this summer

Now Playing: 2 astronauts on the SpaceX mission to splashdown for 1st time since the Apollo era

Now Playing: Negotiations for the coronavirus relief bill

Now Playing: Trump threatens to ban TikTok

Now Playing: Residents in Southern California evacuate as massive wildfire grows

Now Playing: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising across 35 states

Now Playing: Battle over school tuition pricing begins