Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Time-lapse shows thunderstorm forming over Texas
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:38","description":"Time-lapse footage shows clouds darkening as thunderstorm form over Waco, Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70934347","title":"Time-lapse shows thunderstorm forming over Texas","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-shows-thunderstorm-forming-texas-70934347"}