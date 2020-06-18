Time-lapse shows wildfire burning in Tonto National Forest

More
Evacuation orders were issued for communities in the east of Phoenix, Arizona on June 16.
1:06 | 06/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse shows wildfire burning in Tonto National Forest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Evacuation orders were issued for communities in the east of Phoenix, Arizona on June 16.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71313008","title":"Time-lapse shows wildfire burning in Tonto National Forest","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-shows-wildfire-burning-tonto-national-forest-71313008"}