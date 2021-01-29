Time-lapse video shows low-level clouds rolling past overlook

More
A mesmerizing time-lapse shows low-level clouds rolling past a scenic overlook in Maryland.
0:48 | 01/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse video shows low-level clouds rolling past overlook
I wore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"A mesmerizing time-lapse shows low-level clouds rolling past a scenic overlook in Maryland.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75566639","title":" Time-lapse video shows low-level clouds rolling past overlook","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-video-shows-low-level-clouds-rolling-75566639"}