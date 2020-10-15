Time-lapse video shows smoke from Colorado wildfire

More
Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire filled the sky as the blaze continued to burn across northern Colorado.
0:53 | 10/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse video shows smoke from Colorado wildfire
We don't. Need it. Okay. And it. And yeah. She's in need it. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire filled the sky as the blaze continued to burn across northern Colorado.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73642662","title":"Time-lapse video shows smoke from Colorado wildfire ","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-video-shows-smoke-colorado-wildfire-73642662"}