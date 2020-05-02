{"duration":"0:43","description":"Heavy snow led to school closures and travel advisories in Colorado Springs on the day the footage was filmed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68772587","title":"Timelapse video shows seven inches of snow piling up in Colorado yard","url":"/US/video/timelapse-video-shows-inches-snow-piling-colorado-yard-68772587"}