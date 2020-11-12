Transcript for Tipped-wage workers struggling to make ends meet during pandemic

More on the struggles that restaurant workers are facing this winter I enjoy and write down by Sarah. So thank you so my concern for your time at your group lone reason we did this survey avenue restaurant workers. Learned just how much they're exposed to the corona virus risking their own health their own CC. What else did you learn. Weekly trysts not saying start covering this really critical issue. I'm we surveying about 2000 workers in six states sends some of the things anywhere. We these things that we knew over 80%. Of workers. Reported that their their employers for not following safety protocols. Over 80% said that they were coming into contact every shift. Within sixty S comedy that was not wearing a mask. 60% said they didn't feel like they could enforce social distancing and mass rules. Because they were reliant on tips from the very same customers' front on who were asking them to enforce these rules. But the worst and most egregious part of the findings is that about 40% of workers and that me experienced a notable increase in sexual harassment during the pandemic and hundreds of women. Submitted comments from male customers along the lines. Should take your mask so I can see how you are and judge your tips I'm not me not enough basis to take your masks so I can judge your appearance. And therefore your tips and when you know that most of these workers received a cent minimum wage huge industry gets a sub minimum wage. Because they earn tips from the fact that about 80% of workers said that tips are dramatically down rate now because sales are down. Every tick that they're able to get there are so reliant time and this increases the power dynamic. Between male customers and mostly seen down workhorse of servers. That field at the mercy of male customers telling them to take off their map. So Azeri doesn't really mean the really important findings there are so essentially your saying that when people try to protect themselves their wants are sure being penalized. Financially. And as you say it reinforces this really unfair unbalanced power dynamic so should that be question I mean. Other countries do it differently re aware occurs at waiters waitresses they earn more on an hourly wage and a lot less with tips does that make sense to consider. You have to go to other countries seven states the United States California Oregon Washington Nevada Minnesota Montana and Alaska require its minimum wage attacks on tops and tipping is actually higher in those states because people are paid more and makes it better the eat out more and accept that they had better. Even before the pandemic we found that workers reported one half the rate of sexual harassment in those states. As the 43 states with the sub minimum wage for tip Jerker so it's clear that when a limit is paying people minimum wage she doesn't feel as reliant on the customers to feed her kids. And she can reject the harassment now imagine now during the pandemic. Women and he's 43 states that are getting a sub minimum wage as low is two dollars and thirteen cents an hour that's the federal southerner wage for tipped workers. They are completely reliant on anybody who walks in the door because far fewer people are walking in the door tents and they are going to feel compelled ask you. Down their mask and show their face I mean. To me these are essential workers we rely on men to heat restaurant's safe as we just heard from the previous stories are scary dangerous environments. We rely on them but they cannot do their shopping having to rely on tips from the increasing customers on whom. You know we depend on them to enforce these. Rules as you say whether people are supporting themselves and themselves and Sam lane they deserve it. As safe work environment I want to ask you sending about unemployment how many workers are actually eligible to apply for unemployment asset. So. This is adding to the problem we just disgust about six million restaurant workers out of the eighteen million lost their jobs completely during the pandemic. About 60%. Or are serving a recent 6060%. Could not access unemployment insurance because most of these states that have a sub minimum wage told these workers that they earn too little. With their sub minimum wage plus tips to qualify for benefits see you have millions of workers with absolutely no income. 6910. Months when it called back to where they. Most likely don't want to go because it's terrifying. Everybody knows our industry has very high risk. They don't want to go back that they feel compelled to because they have no other source of net income. Legal back and that makes them even more reliant on the meager checks that are coming in and creates an even greater power dynamic between male customers and being ouster. You mean between a rock and a hard place many in these burgers are necessary Geron and thank you so much for the time and thank you for sharing what you found with us who appreciate. Thinking that.

