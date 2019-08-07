Transcript for Toddler dies after tree branch falls at campground

New this morning a three year old little girl has died after she was hit by a falling tree branch at a New Jersey campground this happened yesterday afternoon at yogi Bear's Yellowstone. Park campground in Elmer the young girl was inside a tent at the time when the branch came crashing down on top of her she was taken to the hospital. Where she died it is unclear whether not weather may have made it played a part in bringing down that branch and causing her death.

