Transcript for Toddler found crawling in middle of street

Want to begin but that baby found in the middle of the street New Jersey. Just so disturbing it happened Saturday in Lakewood channel driver happen to spot the baby and then stopped traffic to save the child's life police say. Somehow that they need crawled out of a near my home. And now they are investigating how it all happened in Jersey reporter Toni Yates is live. Lakewood of our lead story Tony. Well is David Liz that picture Yunel. The speed limit here on Joseph Parker road is forty miles per hour where this happened there was a deep curve here. That baby was already halfway across the street when Corey cannon came driving up. You're here really didn't plan on Danielle they had today. I don't really consider myself here are destroyed darkness did the right thing. My gun. Four pills a Nokia doesn't know it yet but her death certainly expects to be her hero for the rest of her life. And one day she will know about how her dad saved another little baby not much older than herself. A baby that Corey cannon found crawling in the middle of the busy road in Lake Worth last Saturday. I was riding my work trouble my way to another job he saw something in the middle of the street wasn't exactly sure what it was. So I started to slow white truck Dow's largest phone traffic Bonnie just in case it was. Something actually do damage to their car but let alone being a child plus all the child move that's when I. Moved in the block off traffic more give myself out of the middle of the street and and I snapped pictures as I was getting out of the truck. It is an unnerving picture for schori can take your breath away to imagine what could have happened. Neighbors told us off camera that the Stanley that lives here has a loving home and that the door somehow opened in the baby crawled out of the asleep unseen. People at the home would not respond to our request for an interview police and health services are investigating. Some like this I would never expected it here now I'm me and my husband is that the type Fitch's. You know seek attitude attorney being right day he was distorted because it was a good thing is still against Philadelphia about the Sunday and absolutely. Mineral Moody's and double B store until. Walt Corey cannons that a neighbor came out to help them and they knew exactly where that baby living got the baby back to the family but that. Only then did they realize that baby was missing but now we're live here in Lakewood Tony it's channel seven eyewitness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.