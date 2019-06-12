Top sports moments of the decade

More
As the decade draws to a close, here are some of the biggest sports stories from 2010 to 2019.
2:22 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top sports moments of the decade

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"As the decade draws to a close, here are some of the biggest sports stories from 2010 to 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67533561","title":"Top sports moments of the decade","url":"/US/video/top-sports-moments-decade-67533561"}