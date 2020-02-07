Transcript for Top tips to get hired

Folks, you can always submit your questions to Dr. Ashton on Instagram @drjenashton. Up next, CEO and author of "Qualified, you're more impressive than you realize" she's here to give college students the tools to find a job and the confidence to know you can find it. Please welcome Amanda magman. You just graduated. There's a pandemic. You need to find a job. Do you need to be doing something than you normally would if there wasn't a pandemic? Well, I actually don't think you need to change up anything, but you should be making courageous connections. What I mean is identify someone who is in your dream job, someone that you admire. This could be from your college or someone you find on linkedin and reach out. You'll make a connection. You'll hold an informational interview. This will help you learn the steps you need to take in your career journey. You'll find you're not alone in this career journey. There are people out there that want to help you succeed. You mentioned an interview. An interview is difficult. How are you supposed to nail the interview sitting on your couch in your boxer shorts and a suit jacket? The first step is get off the couch. My bad. You want to be really intentional about what shows up on your screen. Think about the lighting. Think about your audio, your visuals so that you can show up as the main attraction. You don't want any distractions between the conversation you're having with you and the person you're interviewing. I encourage anyone you're interviewing to ask them what they love most about their role. It gives them a chance to tell their story and shine and share what they love about their company. So you learn about the company and them. Production value is what you're saying can go along way. Last thing you say you should apply for jobs before the jobs are looking to hire. How do you do that? Job's not available, but you're applying for it anyway. How does that work? So in my book "Qualified" I talk about the upside down job application. What I mean by that is it's reactive to think that on the day you're looking for a job that's the moment that there's going to be a job that's perfect for you. Instead of looking on the job boards, I take that out of the equation. Go back to making those courageous connections. I call it a dm a day. You want to reach out every day. That's how you're building your network. 85% of jobs are found through networking. I know it's nerve wracking to hit that send button. That's why I call it courageous connections. In my book, I really help you armor up, build that qualified mindset so you can reach out and make that connection. People are out there. They want to help you succeed. You'll learn the steps you need to build your qualified. Courageous connections, get off the couch and a dm today. I can use all this stuff. Not suggesting I'm looking for a job. Amanda, thank you so much. "Qualified" is going to be available this August. Congratulations on the book. Good to see you. Thanks for spending time with us. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.