Tornado rips roofs off homes in Iowa

A tornado rips the roof off several homes near Des Moines, Iowa as severe thunderstorms moved across the state.
1:00 | 07/19/18

Transcript for Tornado rips roofs off homes in Iowa
Oh my god. Oh my god. Honey get inside. The registered as when a house they're just gonna growth. Houses are going. Are in a freaking believable. Unbelievable. Lauren go get our son. Go git. Bring him down here now. Houses are being torn to shreds and bond area. Houses are being torn to shreds. Oh my god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

