Transcript for Tornado rips roofs off homes in Iowa

Oh my god. Oh my god. Honey get inside. The registered as when a house they're just gonna growth. Houses are going. Are in a freaking believable. Unbelievable. Lauren go get our son. Go git. Bring him down here now. Houses are being torn to shreds and bond area. Houses are being torn to shreds. Oh my god.

