Transcript for Tornado threat stretches from Texas to Missouri

This same conditions that produce 2 tornadoes in central Texas respond more twisters today some damage was reported. After Tuesday's storms but no injuries the tornado threat today stretches from Texas and Oklahoma. Up to Missouri and Kansas damaging winds and large hail are expected. Checking today's high temperatures Dallas gets to 84 degrees mostly in the 60s today from the Pacific northwest to the Great Lakes. New York City reaches 62 but cooler today in Boston. He had in Detroit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.