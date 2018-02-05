Transcript for Tornadoes ravage Plains with more storms en route

Now to the whether the threat for tornadoes across the middle of the country today after eighteen were reported last night. Storms are stretching from the plains to the Great Lakes Oklahoma. Saw its first tornado of this season parts of Kansas and Nebraska also got hit with tornadoes. Moats tests most of them touched down in open fields but a storm in Kansas damaged at least one home in some areas got hail as wide as four inches. Now let's get a closer look at your Wednesday forecast. Good morning take a look at the damaging storms possibly causing problems throughout Dallas Oklahoma took towards Kansas City watching up to the possibility of tornadoes damaging winds hail and flash flooding along I 203570. As well as eighty. And from do more solidly down towards the Dallas area. Now in addition to that. What's up isolated thunderstorms to rumble throughout portions of Iowa up it was a Great Lakes region and then throughout the four corners and as much media it's got a child to warm weather unseasonably warm throughout the north east and AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Williams.

