Transcript for Torrential rains prompt evacuations, rescues in Central Texas

Deadly flooding is bringing rivers there to record levels washing away bridges even parts of homes. Claims and Dell is there Clayton how bad is it. This is some pretty bad flooding that we actually so this is the Colorado River behind me which is flowing very quickly right now the left over river which is just not far from here. Actually rose 26. Feet. In just a few hours overnight yesterday and you can see here just how much power this water. Takes win industry. Knocked down over here if you look over here a boat has been carried in kind of but an up against the the wall over here but what I what I wanted to also show you is just how. Quickly these waters can rise and how quickly they can fall because 24 hours ago where I'm standing would have been. Completely under water and if you look at this house behind me here. This don't work here on the first floor you can see where it goes from dark to light. Matt line. Is where the water level was just 24 hours ago so the water is receding that is all good news. But we have seen lots of houses that have been destroyed. By floodwaters we have seen bridges washed out we have seen drivers get stock in fact. There was a report of a school bus driver who had a student on board his bus drove into some flood water had to be rescued. After that rescued the driver of the bus. Was arrested so that is why your hearing officials repeat over and over. Turn around don't drowned out anyway the rain has let up a little bit here but I wanna say something look at the ground here look at house saturated in squishy it is. Which means. When it does rain the water has nowhere to go so. When rain comes later tonight and into tomorrow they're worried that. This this ground cannot absorb any more water and that could trigger another flood emergency. Just seems like the worst is. Not yet over potentially there Clayton how unusual. Is something like this in that area. This does happen in this area quite available we were just talking about earlier that. This area in past years recent years has seen bone dry dry out and so now you're seeing. The opposite of a but we are actually in the yard of a homeowner yesterday and he was showing me. The various points that he had marked in his yard where a hundred year flood happened a few years ago where a 500 year flood can happen so living along the water here it can happen and the people are. Used to it they don't take kids but but they know can happen. Current claims and Dell from Texas we appreciate it Clayton thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.