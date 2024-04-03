Total solar eclipse just days away

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi and AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz talk with ABC News Live's Diane Macedo and meteorologist Somara Theodore on the much anticipated astro event.

April 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live