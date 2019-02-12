Touching moment for young student-athlete with special needs

More
Young athletes from rival schools in Tennessee put competition aside to help create a special moment for a student with special needs during the final basketball game of the season.
0:29 | 12/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Touching moment for young student-athlete with special needs
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Young athletes from rival schools in Tennessee put competition aside to help create a special moment for a student with special needs during the final basketball game of the season.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67430653","title":"Touching moment for young student-athlete with special needs","url":"/US/video/touching-moment-young-student-athlete-special-67430653"}