Transcript for Tracking the coronavirus origins

We turn out to the critical question about the origin of the corona virus did an evolving nature or was it. Man made in a Chinese lab and there's a search theory as well that it occurred naturally the then accidentally. Escaped a war homeland. You see anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence. That the world had to institute of neurology was the orchard the stars yes. There's enormous evidence that that's worth this begin I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this. Came from a laboratory and water. It's very very strongly. Leaning towards this could not have been artificially or deliberately. Manipulate. That was president from secretary say Pompeo and top infectious disease doctor Anthony found she weighing in and now to helpless trying to make some sense of all this would like to bring in Tom Plosser president chums former Homeland Security advisor and ABC news contributor. Thanks so much for joining us. Piloted so trying to Pompeo they suggested there is a link between the virus and Wuhan lab doctor felt she seems to knock that down entirely innocent that the science indicates it involved in nature. Who's right. And what are we now. Damn well is very important to be precise about this language because they could both be right. I think it also both be wrong at the same time and here's an I mean by that. BTV virus itself has been studied by scientists including in the trump administration under the NIH. And Francis Collins the director of the NIH has come out. And scientifically concluded with a report that they publish almost a month ago that it wasn't me by man it wasn't a man made you know genomic. Kind of can you know conception of humans it was naturally. You know kind of immunity brewing so to speak for maybe even years if not months the question Dennis. Did it then transmits a human beings from the market or were they looking at this naturally caring. Virus in the lab and then either intentionally or through some accident releases from that land so the question is not about. Origin of the virus that's not man made. The question is about whether it was released accidentally. Or whether it was you know a natural occurrence and that's the question being investigated now. As we know this virus is Ari killed tens of thousands of Americans yeah mission political or social fallout from suggesting that a Chinese lab is to blame. I do that's exactly why it's so important to be careful with that language between. The president the secretary of state and and doctors out she they're all saying something similar but to be very clear. The fallout from a mistake or an accidental release. Will be you know somewhat significant for perhaps obviously not that level of war or conflict. We've we've had this problem in our country where after 9/11 we had. Doctors in laboratories not properly caring for the anthrax that they were working on and studying and that could have been a vial laboratory security concern. Certainly we can see a buyer laboratory safety. Concern in China and we and one international agreements to improve those standards and those practices so that negligence and then mishaps don't happen. But as it were intentionally intentionally released it's not intentionally created an intentionally released. That would be tantamount to the largest you know bio warfare we've ever seen on the planet and so it to be very careful to make sure we don't imply that unless there's pretty strong evidence. You can't just touch on is that I'm just curious to know if you think that we will ever definitively know the true origin of the virus and how important is that discovery. Yeah I think that there's a good chance that we'll know so. If it was both naturally occurring which it is ten naturally transmitted let's say from the market down the street. We may never be able to prove that there won't be a typhoid Mary so to speak that we can. You know zero in on and talk to. But as it was released from the lab in the alternative. We would intentionally or otherwise. We should be able to find evidence of that I believe that's what our intelligence community is looking at now. You can talk to land officials at may be disgruntled. Doctors that worked at the lab there were observing their practices. For the first key questions I have to ask is whether that lab was actually looking ahead and performing research on this virus. So will determine that and then we'll determined through investigation. And if there is some link to a lab will find that over time. Tom mosser whereas appreciate your insight thanks so much as always.

