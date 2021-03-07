Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa

More
ABC News’ Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano discusses the potential path of Hurricane Elsa as it nears the Gulf Coast over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
1:48 | 07/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"ABC News’ Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano discusses the potential path of Hurricane Elsa as it nears the Gulf Coast over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78644062","title":"Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa","url":"/US/video/tracking-path-hurricane-elsa-78644062"}