Transcript for Trader Joe's where deadly shootout killed store manager reopens 12 days later

You see the sign right over here opening our doors Thursday 8 o'clock. To 10 PM we missed you and further to the left the makeshift memorial remembering the victim who was killed in this tragedy. This Trader Joe's reopening following the deadly officer involved shooting here nearly two weeks ago. Some of the employees walking in the store with tie dyed T shirts that say silver lake always showing solidarity. Assistant store manager Pulitzer mineral belt Colorado was killed in the crossfire between LAPD. Officers and a man who barricaded himself in the silver lake store. Churchill says its employees and customers are heartbroken. But realize moving forward as part of a healing process we talked to a Trader Joe's customer this morning who is happy to see the store reopened. Listen this was such an unexpected tragedy that this. Basically indicates that we're getting back to you a normal life as normal as life gets in this part. Soberly and again you see employee is moving things off of the truck here into the store giving it on store shelves. The bullet. Riddle storefront window replaced everything set. But the reopening. Of this Trader Joe's here is overly. In civilly Leal story ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.