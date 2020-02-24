Transcript for Trail runner breaks leg, crawls for more than 10 hours to reach rescuers

Good morning amazing he is already been released from the hospital he was released from harbor view last night in is now resting up at a hotel room with his dad who flew in from out of town to be with them. Georgians take a look at a couple of photos from his rescue all indoor says about two hours and 45 minutes into his journey on Friday. He slipped on an icy patch along the duck bush trail what trail he's used a couple of times you for. He knew right away that something was wrong it is only way out would be to crawl. He told me his goal was to reach several people that he remembered seeing camping about three miles into the trail after crawling for nearly seven hours. He realized he finally had a cell phone signal when he got a text message. It's called tonight when one went through on the third attempt to dad continued to crawl for nearly four more hours. Before he heard rescue crews yelling and saw some flashing lights is there was the biggest relief he has ever felt. Just trying to keep up my not been. I'm AG dot net that was my only options really. Stop anything else districts are gone. Firefighters EMTs in search and rescue crews helped get him to a landing spot further up the trail covering him what blankets and hot packs try to keep them from getting hypothermia. A Coast Guard helicopter flew him to harbor view where he immediately went into surgery. All the Garth told us surgeons put a rod in his tibia and a plane to some screws in his debut last. He's now and as well incidental take of about twelve weeks to fully recover. Search and rescue crews say his incredible grit and determination likely prevented more serious injuries he also had a cell phone with him he told me he is just thankful. But he's still alive to share his story in Seattle Ciba care come audience.

