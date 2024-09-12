Train slams into 18-wheeler carrying military vehicle in South Carolina

A train slammed into an 18-wheeler carrying a M109 Paladin howitzer in South Carolina, with footage capturing the moment of impact. Fortunately, authorities say no one was injured.

September 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live