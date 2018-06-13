Transcript for Trans track stars sweep championship, spark uproar

Topic in Connecticut some parents and students are fighting to change a policy. That allows transgender athletes to compete as the gender they identify with. Petitions are circulating in Plainville and glassed in Barry after two trans girls swept the competition. At the state track and field's championships. Some parents feel the girls had an unfair and managed biologically. The Connecticut inter scholastic athletic conference says the policy to allow them to compete on the girls track team directly aligns with state law. You have certain people that believe that you know men are stronger and and faster some females will feel a particular type way about it I think she should be in ways that she's easily these rooms whiskers. I'm not running in place places at that. Sophomore Andrea here woods says she's been extremely grateful for the opportunity to run track for her high school. And be treated as the person she is always identified S.

