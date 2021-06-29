Transgender teen wins school bathroom case

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses the Supreme Court rejecting a Virginia school board’s appeal trying to reinstate its ban on transgender students using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.
3:50 | 06/29/21

