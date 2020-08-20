Transcript for Transgender women attacked in Hollywood

And investigators are looking into a hate crime after three transgender women were attacked and one allegedly robbed the victim say instead of helping them witnesses mocked them. Not gotten in has that story and we should warn you this video may be hard to watch. Healy PD says it's closing in on the suspect in this vicious apparent hate crimes are. Yeah this video a 26 when he chronicle of harassment of three transgender women Reich on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the incident and that mockery. I think that's so. Igniting a fire storm on social media. Eating Estrada Jess Lee boosted net and Jocelyn allens say the man had been hassling him earlier then he stole Estrada's phone. Initially ERTs. Are and series he might our own. Banks and Eric's around this started she wasn't there on Iraq and around as acts artistry and rocks writers. I'm sorry ass man. Police say the suspect armed with a metal bar rolled Alan and later struck cynnex in the head. With a bottle. We're seeing here. According to the most recent FBI data released he crimes directed a transgender individuals increased 42%. In one year. Because it has no. But I. Are jockeying. One of the things it was so concerning how about this incident to people who watched it online it's now millions of people as it happened. Right here on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this was out in public there were people around even though it was 2 o'clock in the morning Diane and none of them rendered aid and in fact you can see from that video that some of those onlookers the people who were filming they even seem to go to on. That. Alleged assailant telling him you know that's a man don't let a mess with you. Essentially. Angering him even more fueling some of that rats that he took out on those three transgender women. All of it happened. Publicly on a main street here in downtown Hollywood not far from the famous men Chinese Peter and not something that. Really upset people on line. It's not a crime to do that. But certainly I think the Internet right now and social media's drunk vengeance against the people who just stood by. And did even render aid when one of those women boosted net was lying in the street having been hit in the back of the head with the. Bottle negative emotions are high here understandably so mad but these women now want justice the LAP. Says tell LE PD says they're closing in on a suspect what do we know about that part of the investigation. So we talked about social media aspect of it right so there's tremendous amount of social mediate interaction here com. Thank you distraught who is that the blonde woman who was attacked as well. She has an enormous needs to Graham followed and she basically six Twitter and aides to Graham on the man she believes to have been the suspect. I Twitter and the police sort of cooperated in a weird non official way and basically police say they now believe they know. Who the suspect is they do say they are closing in on him. I suspect that an arrest might happen in the coming days unclear exactly when. How we do know at this point that he is the suspect would be charged with robbery. And a hate crime if arrested but at this point police don't actually had him in custody they can't rule solving current of the Hubble Twitter Manhattan and in Los Angeles. We appreciate thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.