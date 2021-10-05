Transcript for Transportation secretary highlights need for infrastructure package

Here in the US. The Biden administration's hoping to build enough support to pass. The president infrastructure planning congresses we've been talking about but to do that they're highlighting some of the project that would standard benefits ABC's transportation correspondent you've been need says. Caught up with the secretary of transportation being put a judge and he got a firsthand look. This is one of America's busiest reverse in Pittsburgh. And we're on it to meet with transportation secretary Pete blue did you first hear he's here to see the aging river systems that freight workers rely up. And if one of these systems fails what could happen here the impact could be catastrophic on the local economy so that the impact on jobs impact on economic well being. That's mentions things like its impact on traffic. Could the enormous. Pennsylvania ranks second in the country for structurally deficient bridges look closely at this one there's netting to catch any falling pieces. At another bridge nearby chunks were falling on a playground. These bridges for example unlocked and economic opportunity over the course of the last century but. They're the same bridge is there a hundred years old and we're relying on infrastructure from the last century. The secretary is pitching the president's 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan Republicans have criticized it for being too broad. Pushing back against large expenses went to 400 billion dollars to expand elderly care. Will the administration budget that has to its. You know certain projects are not considered classic infrastructure we'll look this is a negotiation and of course who want to hear other ideas of what's not an option is to do nothing so many administrations come and and they say we want to focus on infrastructure. But it doesn't really end of going anywhere what makes it different this time. So I think the difference this time is that the public is ready for a new patients were handed so are members of congress and the president. And they've talked a lot about jobs and this creating jobs Winwood BC news. School part of this is about supporting and sustaining jobs that exist right now so some some of these jobs are around us today. We're gonna create more of them independent analysts say millions of jobs can be created with a plan like this. And what's important is you know the majority of these are jobs that don't require a college degree one of the questions I always hear is. Petty hateful. And how do you. So what is really important thing to understand about this bill is that it's fully paid for the president's vision doesn't add to the deficit all in got to do. This S corporations to pay their fair share senate tax rate that's not how I flew lower than it's been for most of my lifetime but. Enough to get the job done. As congress debates what should be in that bill. We ask secretary booted judge about the newest to hand fastest form of transportation for civilians space travel. Just this week just days of company blue origin. Announced it would be the first to launch a civilian from US soil in July. The 2020s may prove to be an extraordinary decade for State's tourism and I think it's of interest not just for. That the lucky few who flew right now can afford to be among the first to do it but. Not because of the jobs have been created in the industries that it can support now. For us department harming concerning his sixty we just want to make sure these 66. Four of those who are directly involved and communities around where there's a launch or landing for a test your pretty daring god help. Would you be willing to go up there is given the opportunity I do the hard people I guess quite compatible with our family budget at the moment different facets of little much. She this pretty pricey right now. Meanwhile the secretary tells us that he and the president will keep meeting with both Republicans and Democrats in congress to help find common ground. GO but he says ABC news Fort Lee new jurors.

