Travel tips amid COVID-19 guidelines

More
The Points Guy CEO Brian Kelly tells you what you need to know about pandemic travel and how to navigate the latest international restrictions.
5:01 | 01/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Travel tips amid COVID-19 guidelines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:01","description":"The Points Guy CEO Brian Kelly tells you what you need to know about pandemic travel and how to navigate the latest international restrictions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75501916","title":"Travel tips amid COVID-19 guidelines","url":"/US/video/travel-tips-amid-covid-19-guidelines-75501916"}