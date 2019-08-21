A traveler left a pet snake behind at TSA

A snake was discovered Monday night on the floor of a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport by a "youngster," according to the TSA.
0:24 | 08/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for A traveler left a pet snake behind at TSA
Here's some news to make Samuel Jackson happy us snake did not make it onto a plane in New Jersey TSA agents found this snake right here at Newark Airport. It's believed to be a pat. One official said. Typically people leave items such as keys sunglasses and hats but this is the first time someone left a snake. Behind absolutely Ursula bake at the airport that the snake right right it yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

