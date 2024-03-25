Trial date set for Trump to answer hush money accusations

The accusations of an illegal payoff levied against Donald Trump will be held in a New York criminal courthouse next month. Former Trump vice president Barbara Res joins the show.

March 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live