'Trigger Laws' in effect in 13 states if Roe v. Wade overturned

OB-GYN and Chief Medical Officer of Verywell Health, Jessica Shepherd, highlights the legal and medical ramifications of abortion restrictions on women's health.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live